Drama at wedding as groom plays video of his bride cheating with another man (Video)

A viral video captures moment a groom shocked congregants by exposing his wife during their wedding.

When the presiding minister urged anyone who knew a reason why the bride and groom shouldn’t be married to speak up, the bride and groom were about to exchange vows.

Unexpectedly, it was the future husband who interrupted and shocked everyone by outing the woman.

He expressed his gratitude to the guests for attending, thanked his groomsmen for their assistance, and that he loved his future wife but insisted on giving her something before saying “I do.”

He then started playing a video that showed the wife-to-be welcoming her secret lover into the house and beginning locking lips with him.

Watch the video below: