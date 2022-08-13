E don cast – Man reveals why many boys are abandoning their Benz at mechanic workshop

A Nigerian man has shared a video online showing Mercedes Benz cars abandoned by their owners, who are young boys.

No less than seven Mercedes Benz could be seen to have been left unattended at a mechanic workshop in the clip.

He explained that the boys abandoned their exotic rides with mechanics due to the inability to maintain them.

According to him, ‘Canada and US don cast’, which means that the Benz owners are experiencing challenges with getting the car parts as some are very expensive due to the depreciating value of the naira against the dollar while other parts are hard to find.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, onyinye_bakee; Buy car wey maintenance cheap so far u fit reach where u dey go them no go hear

onyinye_bakee; Them no no before and them can drive rough.

afrodancefreak_kaycee; Their mind go dey…. Pressure too much 😂😂😂

wendy_adamma; You dey buy motor you get money for maintenance?

_aniscooser; Only them know the reasons why they abandoned those cars there.

sowhmi; No be to buy benz. You fit maintain am? 😁

prankhottie; No be to buy car you get money to maintain am. May God help us this country sef

wendy_adamma; Nah who don chop belleful Dey buy motor

misschidel; Sapa na ur mate😂😂😂

____debbylicious; MAY WE NEVER RECIEVE BLESSINGS BIGGER THAN US TO HANDLE IN JESUS NAME…..AMENN

moyamilia; God Abeg oh , may We not go from Grace to grass 🙏🏽

missy_osas; Hmm why buy a car you can’t maintain, benz is not beans small thing that get spoilt you would pay through your noss to repair it

lovelyzeeny; Lol, them never cash out yet

_somebodys1stson; When money miss road this is usually the result lol

iamstanlouis; Benz or nothing no fit change gear box wey spoil 😂😂😂😂