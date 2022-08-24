Eedris Abdulkareem expresses gratitude to wife for donating her kidney following successful transplant

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Legendary rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem has taken to social media to express gratitude to God and his wife following a successful kidney transplant.

Recall that in July, the musician announced that he had been diagnosed with kidney failure and had to undergo transplant.

His wife, Yetunde graciously volunteered to donate hers to him, and he called for all Nigerians to put him in their prayers.

The rap star has returned to thank Nigerians for their prayers and to give special thanks to his wife for the invaluable gift she gave him.

He wrote:

“THANK YOU GOD

I am specifically giving Thanks and Praises to the Almighty God for my successful kidney transplant surgery over the weekend…may HIS Holy Name be Glorified forever and forever.

Words cannot express my love, devotion and commitment to my adorable, loving, supportive and compassionate wife, Yetunde, with whom God Has made my life complete…baby, I will always Love, cherish and adore you forever.

My awesome, lovely children, God Has harkened to your fervent prayers…daddy and mummy will be coming home hale and hearty soon.

To my extended family, recording company Lakreem Entertainment, my crew, friends, fans and well wishers, I say God Has done it for us again, and I will be seeing you guys soon.

I am dropping this first note in appreciation of God’s Love and Infinite Blessings for pulling me and my wife through all this, I will do an extensive shout-out as the time goes on.

Thank you! Thank you! Thank youl!!!

Eedris Abdulkareem”

