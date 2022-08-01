Elderly man blasts men who cheat on their wife, says they’re gluttons

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Unfaithful men have come under fire from an old Nigerian man, who called their decision to cheat on their partners a crime.

Following the incessant reports of infidelity in marriages, the man has decided to come out and vent.

The preacher pondered why some men weren’t happy with their wives, while he was out on the streets.

In a video that has gone viral online, he claimed that these men are gluttons who also commit crimes.

The elderly man also referred to men who are unfaithful to their wives as promiscuous while he advised them to repent from their ways.

The video has stirred varied reactions from social media users who have lauded the man for telling men the much needed truth.

Watch the video below;

