Emotional moment a mother went down on her knees to thank her daughter’s helper

A beautiful Nigerian mother could not control her emotions after a lady gifted her daughter the sum of N20,000.

The excited woman quickly went on her knees alongside her daughter as they thanked the kind lady for releasing the sum of ₦20,000.

According to the helper, a few weeks ago she was hawking satchet water and got hungry. She needed money to eat and the young lady helped her by giving her ₦300.

The moment was recorded and she shared the video online. One of the people who watched the video fortunately sent her ₦20,000 to give the young lady.

Reacting to the video, @tia_the_princess3 wrote:

“I don’t think u should give them money around people because I don’t want them to take it or u know wat I mean but God bless u be safee🥰🥰🥰”

@user266308516146 wrote:

“wow my dear you are so generous and l appreciate thanks may the lord bless you”

@makavilee wrote:

“She wasn’t the one that give the 300 Naira, her daughter did but she’s so grateful and proud of her daughter. It pays to do good.🥰🥰🥰🥰 Much love ❤️”

@bimzee99 wrote:

“The woman couldn’t believe it 🥰 🥰 I just dey Smile like mumu 😂😂😂 May God Continue to bless you sis 🙏🏻 I’m very happy like say na me den give 😂”

