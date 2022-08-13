Emotional moment Mercy Chinwo tears up as she walks down the aisle (Video)

A video captures the emotional moment Mercy Chinwo, a sensational gospel songstress, began to cry as she walked down the aisle.

The singer’s star-studded wedding to Blessed Uzochikwa, a popular Lagos pastor, took place today, and Nigerians have been talking about the event all day.

Mercy, the gorgeous bride, was walking down the aisle in a magnificent white gown that gave her an angelic appearance when she became emotional.

The video shows the songstress, who couldn’t hold back her tears of joy as she was gently led down the aisle.

View the video below:

