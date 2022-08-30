Emotional moment woman reunites with husband who traveled abroad one week after their wedding (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A lady has taken to social media to share the emotional moment she reunited overseas with her spouse after they had been apart for eight months.

According to the lady who goes by the name, Theodora Asare, they had tied the conjugal knot via Zoom because he was in Europe while she was living in Ghana.

The man however left Europe to return to Ghana and th

The happy woman flaunted her passport in a few videos she put on TikTok, where she also stated that she had traveled for more than 17 hours to visit the love of her life who was living abroad.

Sharing the beautiful videos, Theodora wrote: “My husband left a week after our wedding. After eight months, I finally get to join him. I flew 17 + hours and finally, we are here. Together forever in Jesus name.”

What we waited for, has come to pass. The LORD will answer your prayers too #distantrelationship #couplegoals #soulmate #trending #fittedin21 #fypシ #viralvideo #doracious

