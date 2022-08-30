Eniola Badmus says Olamide is the most hardworking person, affirms he’s her crush

Renowned Nollywood thespian, Eniola Badmus has revealed she respects and adores legendary rapper, Olamide.

The screen diva made this known on Monday, August 29, 2022, as she tagged him her Man Crush Monday.

The actress, who recently went through a weight loss quest, discussed the Hip Hop artist’s work ethic, calling it “crazy.”

He is the hardest worker she knows, Badmus said, and that everything he does is always impressive; adding that she will always be amazed.

Sharing a photo of Olamide, the thespian wrote;

”Man crush Monday to my hommie of all time @olamide

Ola,I just have so much respect for you.,your work ethic is crazy. You’re like, the hardest working person I know. Everything you do is so impressive,I can’t help but impress……✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽”