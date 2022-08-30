TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ message to Mercy Johnson stirs reactions…

Popular Skit makers, Twinz Love reveal dad who abandoned them as…

Scary moment Nigerian couple saw witch floating outside their…

Eniola Badmus says Olamide is the most hardworking person, affirms he’s her crush

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Renowned Nollywood thespian, Eniola Badmus has revealed she respects and adores legendary rapper, Olamide.

The screen diva made this known on Monday, August 29, 2022, as she tagged him her Man Crush Monday.

The actress, who recently went through a weight loss quest, discussed the Hip Hop artist’s work ethic, calling it “crazy.”

READ ALSO

“Life na stage by stage” – Fans react to video…

Man shares chat with lady who made strange demands after he…

He is the hardest worker she knows, Badmus said, and that everything he does is always impressive; adding that she will always be amazed.

Sharing a photo of Olamide, the thespian wrote;

”Man crush Monday to my hommie of all time @olamide
Ola,I just have so much respect for you.,your work ethic is crazy. You’re like, the hardest working person I know. Everything you do is so impressive,I can’t help but impress……✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ message to Mercy Johnson stirs reactions (Screenshot)

Popular Skit makers, Twinz Love reveal dad who abandoned them as babies wants to…

Scary moment Nigerian couple saw witch floating outside their house after…

Man narrates his strange experience with a ‘hot’ lady at nightclub

Korra Obidi’s ex hubby, Justin Dean accidentally captures unclad new lover on IG…

Man who celebrated being an expectant father online mourns after losing wife and…

Stop making a video of people when they are sad, it’s not nice –…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Eniola Badmus says Olamide is the most hardworking person, affirms he’s her…

Bobrisky brags as he flies hairstylist from UK for his birthday

Nigerian couple who lived in one-room celebrate as they upgrade to beautiful…

“Na kiss be that?” – Video of Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage spark reactions

Emotional moment woman reunites with husband who traveled abroad one week after…

Woman behind ‘bunch of women’ soundtrack thanks Nigerians as she launches…

Man narrates his strange experience with a ‘hot’ lady at nightclub

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More