“Enough!” — Groovy shuns Phyna over claims of withdrawal; netizens react (Video)

Anxiety grows about Groovy’s mental health as his ‘ship’ with Phyna trembles due to noticeable withdrawal from his love interest and the other housemates.

Groovy had previously spoken to Phyna about the withdrawal claims made by some of the housemates.

Phyna, who is now certain tried to move closer so as to know whatever it is that was bothering him. Unfortunately, the conversation ended sourly.

In other news; A struggling father is devastated after learning that his son, whom he had funded for medical school, was never enrolled.

A Twitter user known as @MrMekzy_ took to the platform to narrate his uncle’s heartbreak.

“My uncle has been paying his son’s school fees to study medicine in a private uni for 7 good years and he had no idea that he wasn’t in school all these while. The boy rented an apartment in PH and was squandering millions of naira. He just found out and he’s so heartbroken.🤦🏾

The boy was collecting school fees, pocket money and his mother was sending him a “ghana bag” filled with provisions and food stuff all the way from kaduna for 7 good years. He’ll go home occasionally and tell them thats school is on break, after 3 weeks he’ll return to ph. Omo!

He has told the boy to leave his house and never come back because if he sets his eyes on him, he’ll off him and go to prison. Him mother has sent him to go and stay with her relatives.”