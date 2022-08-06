TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He slept with church choristers”- Uproar as Apostle…

Yul Edochie’s brother reacts after being accused of mistreating…

Actress Georgina Ibeh speaks her truth after being accused of…

“Even if I sneeze different, Adesua will sense it and ask what’s wrong” — Jemima Osunde gushes over Adesua

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde has gushed over her bestie, Adesua Etomi and her caring attitude towards her.

Jemima while speaking on her quality friendship with Adesua, revealed that the mother of one always notices when something is wrong with her, even when she is not present.

READ ALSO

“He slept with church choristers”- Uproar as…

Adesua Etomi replies lady who said her husband, Banky W…

The 26-year-old advised her followers not to get too comfortable with being the receiver in friendships or relationships as it doesn’t take a lot to be a committed friend.

She tweeted,
“Even if I sneeze different, Adesua will sense it and ask what’s wrong with me . A hawk!!! Lmao! The day I had my emergency surgery, this babe wasn’t even in the country and she just knewwww something was wrong with me. She video called me immediately.

I was there holding the phone to my nose to hide my hospital gown . She caught me red handed!

Amaka moved her flight and flew to Nigeria because I needed someone to go somewhere with me.

Don’t allow yourself get too comfortable with always being the receiver in a relationship/friendship. It shouldn’t always be about you. Sometimes, focus on the other person. Especially when it’s someone that’s always perceived as “strong”. They deal with things too I promise.

And no! It’s not selfish to expect your closest friends to know when something’s not right with you. Those are the people that are supposed to know you the most! Deeply and truly! And vice Versa

It’s not that hard to be dedicated to a person truly. Friendship or relationship. I pray you find the right people to hold your hands through all the good and not so good things that come with life. It’s truly the best thing.”

See her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He slept with church choristers”- Uproar as Apostle Suleman’s…

Yul Edochie’s brother reacts after being accused of mistreating May Edochie

Actress Georgina Ibeh speaks her truth after being accused of having 3some with…

More details about Apostle Suleman’s alleged affair with Destiny Etiko, Uju…

Obi Cubana reacts to court wedding photos of Mercy Chinwo and her husband,…

Nkem Owoh ‘Osuofia’ breaks silence on rejecting N10M to support Tinubu

Lady rages at boyfriend after he surprised her with a second-hand car as…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Even if I sneeze different, Adesua will sense it and ask what’s wrong” — Jemima…

“I want to f*ck” – Lady screams in hotel room, man rushes out…

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split after 9 months of dating

#BBNaija: Moment Beauty exposed Phyna’s b0dy while pulling her away from Groovy

“I’m scared of having short kids” – Woman cries out after marrying abroad based…

What my father did after my mother got pregnant for him at 24 – Sheggz…

Imade and Jam Jam Shut Down 30BG Studio With Epic Performance, Davido and Others…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More