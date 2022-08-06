“Even if I sneeze different, Adesua will sense it and ask what’s wrong” — Jemima Osunde gushes over Adesua

Veteran Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde has gushed over her bestie, Adesua Etomi and her caring attitude towards her.

Jemima while speaking on her quality friendship with Adesua, revealed that the mother of one always notices when something is wrong with her, even when she is not present.

The 26-year-old advised her followers not to get too comfortable with being the receiver in friendships or relationships as it doesn’t take a lot to be a committed friend.

She tweeted,

“Even if I sneeze different, Adesua will sense it and ask what’s wrong with me . A hawk!!! Lmao! The day I had my emergency surgery, this babe wasn’t even in the country and she just knewwww something was wrong with me. She video called me immediately.

I was there holding the phone to my nose to hide my hospital gown . She caught me red handed!

Amaka moved her flight and flew to Nigeria because I needed someone to go somewhere with me.

Don’t allow yourself get too comfortable with always being the receiver in a relationship/friendship. It shouldn’t always be about you. Sometimes, focus on the other person. Especially when it’s someone that’s always perceived as “strong”. They deal with things too I promise.

And no! It’s not selfish to expect your closest friends to know when something’s not right with you. Those are the people that are supposed to know you the most! Deeply and truly! And vice Versa

It’s not that hard to be dedicated to a person truly. Friendship or relationship. I pray you find the right people to hold your hands through all the good and not so good things that come with life. It’s truly the best thing.”

