“Every decision I made that night was a recipe for disaster”- Lady narrates horrible first date experience

A young lady has narrated how her first date with a man she met on Instagram went horrible wrong.

According to her, she had been chatting with this man for over a month before they decided to met physically.

However, things went horribly wrong after she was unable to get a ride back home after their date.

She wrote:

“Every decision I made that night was a recipe for disaster. Honestly, if someone else sent this story I’d have said she was st*pid, because I made a lot of silly decisions that night & risked my life. I’d been chatting with this guy on Instagram & we just had random conversations.

By the next month he said he liked me but he wanted us to meet up first & I agreed. He invited me for a dinner date & i was impressed he had suggested a public place & not his house. He suggested ICM at 6pm & after a little back & forth i agreed. I stay at Ikorodu, so i felt i would leave there latest by 9:30pm which I’d done before when I went to see a late movie & still got back to my place safely.

The proposed date was on a Sunday & on Saturday evening he texted me to ask if our date was still on & i said yes. After church on Sunday i was really tired so I went to a restaurant to eat then i got back & fell asleep. At almost 6pm, my neighbour knocked on my door which woke me up, & we ended up sitting outside & gisting until i received a text asking where I was.

That was when I remembered i had a date. At that point i wanted to reschedule or just block the guy but my neighbour knowing I hardly socialise & have been single for a while discouraged me from doing so.

She convinced me to go even if i was already late, that it wasn’t fair to him since he was already there. Even if ! only spent 30 mins at least I showed up, so I agreed.

I hurriedly dressed up & ordered a ride, & by 8:07pm i had arrived at ICM. When I arrived, i told him I had to leave at 9pm & i ordered just a jug of juice, something | could pay for & still have money for my transport back. I kept checking the time so i could leave at exactly 9. We started talking, he complimented me & shared more details about himself.

By 9pm I started ordering my ride but I couldn’t get anyone going to Ikorodu, it felt like all the drivers were against me. He told me it was okay, that i was safe with him & jokingly said he couldn’t kill me before telling me he had some friends at Magodo & we could both crash there for the night.

I lied to him that I had to be in class by 8am the following day which was Monday, & he assured me that i could leave for class as early as 6am. I was confused about what to do because I still couldn’t get a ride & it was getting late. I got an idea to stay at ICM until 11pm & then go to a club at Ikeja, at least it’ll be somewhat public, I’d be safe & i might even have fun, then by morning I’d go back to my place.

The guy was still insistent that i stay with him at his friend’s at Magodo, even told me to take a picture of him & share with my friends & family, that i could even send them his Instagram page & phone number. I hate to say it but I was gradually getting convinced, especially considering he seemed responsible, he looked & smelled really good too. Then i started rethinking my club plan because, what if someone saw me at the club alone & tried to take advantage of me?

It was already past 10pm so i decided to follow him to his friend’s place at Magodo. He was able to get an Uber from ICM to Magodo almost immediately.

Once we entered the car he called his friend to let him know he was coming with a girl & the friend told him to get food on the way because there was no food in his house. When we got to his friend’s estate gate he received another call & the person on the phone said something like “the site is working” & he responded that his laptop wasn’t with him. That was when I started suspecting he was a yahoo boy.

The next thing he said he needed to get his laptop from his house immediately. I wasn’t going to stay with his friend alone, i didn’t want to go to his house & it wasn’t safe for me to go to Ikorodu at almost 11pm. I stayed in a predominantly student area & a lot of girls had been getting r*bbed at machete point even as early as 7pm that period. I didn’t know anyone else in that area i would’ve called, so I asked where his house was & he just told the Uber driver to drop us somewhere else, i think it was New Garage or something.

He paid, we came down & he took me to a bike & told the bike man “Mowe”. The only Mowe i knew was Ibafo but i was thinking surely we couldn’t be going that far at that time of the night. We got on the bike & this bike man started flying. I was so cold because my outfit was backless. 30 minutes & we were still going & at that point i just started thinking about my ex & praying to God to protect me because i had no idea where I was or where I was going or the true intentions of this man.

I promised God never to meet up with anyone i met online again if he kept me safe that night. I couldn’t stop thinking about how unsafe Nigeria was & if this whole thing had been planned from the beginning. I didn’t even send his pictures to anyone, i was so scared but I told myself that even if i was going to die that night I wasn’t going to die without fighting gallantly. We finally got to Mowe Ibafo & went on another long ride to his estate gate with another bike. The path to his house from the gate was bushy & at this point I was tired, cold & my body was aching.

When we got to his house it was a decent bungalow & when we knocked, 2 young boys opened the door & he introduced them as his brothers. He took me to his room & i immediately texted my friend that i was in Mowe & she screamed & video called me immediately. I turned the camera so she could see him & screen record from her end, then I shared as much details as i could including the description of the house & told her that if she didn’t hear from me at 6am the next morning, she should contact my family. After all that, i started paying attention to my environment & realised how dirty & smelling this room was. He was a fine boy sleeping on dirty sheets & when he offered to make me tea, i declined. God forbid! In my mind I was like I can’t even drink water in such a dirty place. He finally got on his laptop & started working & I didn’t stop looking at him. He told me to relax & sleep that | was safe but i just wasn’t comfortable.

I noticed his wardrobe was very big, bigger than what you’d normally see in people’s houses.

He locked the wardrobe with a key & kept the key with him until he needed something from it & unlocked it. Although it wasn’t too clear, I felt I saw a calabash with a lot of black soap & other weird things. When he was done, he closed it but didn’t lock it, so once he left the room to get something, i opened the wardrobe & i was right. Why did he have a calabash & all these weird things in his house? Who needed this amount of black soap if they weren’t manufacturing & selling them?

It was the last day of my p*riod & there was barely anything but i stuck my fingers inside my p*nt to get whatever stale blood was on my pad or in my vag*na & used my bloody hand to touch everything inside the wardrobe including the calabash as a way to protect myself. Then I went back to sit down before he came back. The next thing i remember, i was in a trancelike state & someone was touching my body. I don’t know what happened to me or when I slept off but I woke up screaming & accusing him of using jazz on me.

Normal me would never make so many bad decisions in one night, what the hell was ! doing here in a stranger’s house in Mowe in the middle of the night? He immediately knelt down & started begging me, crying & confessing that he loved me & he knew everything about me. This was past 1am & this grown man was on his knees crying & begging me to date him. I was so scared that i started crying because it had dawned on me that this guy was a psycho-stalker, he knew too much about me, even things I hadn’t told him.

I became very violent, started throwing things at him & wrecking havoc. I don’t know what took over me, maybe survival instincts because I wanted to k*ll him. I managed to push him out of the room & locked the door but by then my iPhone was dead & my small phone had just one bar left. I found his charger in the room, plugged my phone & set my alarm for 6am on the small phone. All this while he was still in front of the room begging while I curled up in one corner of his dirty bed until i dozed off.

The next thing my alarm rang & it was 6am, my iPhone was charged so i immediately texted my friend so she wouldn’t call my family, then packed my bag to leave. Immediately i opened the door I saw him on the floor in front of the door in a foetal position & i said I was leaving. He started begging again for me to stay & | started screaming again until his brothers came out & they opened the door. I couldn’t get an Uber from there & realised I had only N100 cash. He tried to convince me to wait until the POS guys come out but I said f*ck it I was going to leave right then no matter what.

When he saw i wasn’t budging, he ended up giving me N2,000 cash & I got to Berger & then to Ketu with the crazy traffic on Monday morning. I even got harassed by area boys who were screaming “ashawo” because of my backless outfit but I didn’t care. When I finally got back to my place i thanked God for my life, took a long shower, blocked that guy & promised never to talk to anyone on Instagram again.”

