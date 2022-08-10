“Everything in Nigeria has gone up” – Pastor warns Nigerians to increase offering, says his neck is getting dry (Video)

A clergyman has taken to social media to lament over the hike in prices of commodities in Nigeria.

According to the man who identified himself as a pastor, prices of food stuffs and house rents among other things, have gone up but yet people don’t want to increase their offering.

He warned Nigerians to increase their offering as he lamented how his neck is already shriveling up due to the poor offering he gets in church.

The video has stirred reactions from Netizens who lambasted the alleged pastor;

officialdanielrolland wrote: Hungry yahoo pastor.

_derik_bennoits_gaf_ wrote: This man is joking

ruthboris Better wrote: go find work do

