TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie,…

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such…

2Face Idibia makes son proud with a stellar performance at his…

Fans praise Burna Boy as he becomes first African artiste to sell out 21,000 capacity ‘State Farm Arena’ in Atlanta

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Legendary singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu better known by his stage name, Burna Boy has once again demonstrated why he’s considered an African Giant.

The Afro beat musician has left lots of Nigerians stunned after he sold out the 21,000-capacity State Farm Arena in Atlanta, USA.

This remarkable feat makes the multiple award-winning singer the first African artiste to sell out the popular US arena.

READ ALSO

Tems, Burna Boy make ex-US President, Barack Obama’s Summer…

“I don’t see anyone in the music industry apart from Burna…

The prestigious venue, State Farm Arena confirmed this on their official Twitter page.

They wrote, “Official: @burnaboy is SOLD OUT”

It can be recalled that the superstar musician has sold out several other popular show venues – the 20,789 capacity Madison Square Garden, the 20,300 capacity Accor Arena 2x, 17,000 capacity Ziggo Dome, 16,426 capacity Ahoy, 13,000 capacity 3Arena, and 12,500 Wembley Arena.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie, days after…

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such pain”…

2Face Idibia makes son proud with a stellar performance at his school’s final…

Wife laments, questions husband’s inability to send money to her parents

Adesua Etomi replies lady who said her husband, Banky W needs to pay another…

Lady drags man online for refusing to pay N7k transport fare after spending…

‘Boys no near my house’ – Yul Edochie warns as he flaunts 17-year-old daughter,…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Man lambasted for showing off new girlfriend five months after his wife died

“Newest Doctors” – AY Makun, Oritse Femi’s wives bag Doctorate…

Fans praise Burna Boy as he becomes first African artiste to sell out 21,000…

‘He was in my DM’ – Lady who snubbed Deji laments after seeing him in…

Alexx Ekubo acquires multi-million naira house (Video)

“Thanks for making us proud” – JJ Okocha and wife beam with joy as daughter bags…

“I unknowingly rejected a rich guy who started dating my friend, I want…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More