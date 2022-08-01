Fans praise Burna Boy as he becomes first African artiste to sell out 21,000 capacity ‘State Farm Arena’ in Atlanta

Legendary singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu better known by his stage name, Burna Boy has once again demonstrated why he’s considered an African Giant.

The Afro beat musician has left lots of Nigerians stunned after he sold out the 21,000-capacity State Farm Arena in Atlanta, USA.

This remarkable feat makes the multiple award-winning singer the first African artiste to sell out the popular US arena.

The prestigious venue, State Farm Arena confirmed this on their official Twitter page.

They wrote, “Official: @burnaboy is SOLD OUT”

It can be recalled that the superstar musician has sold out several other popular show venues – the 20,789 capacity Madison Square Garden, the 20,300 capacity Accor Arena 2x, 17,000 capacity Ziggo Dome, 16,426 capacity Ahoy, 13,000 capacity 3Arena, and 12,500 Wembley Arena.