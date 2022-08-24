Father Shuts Daughter’s Salon After She Refused To Be Trafficked To Italy For Prost!tution

Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi, the Director-General of NAPTIP, has narrated how a man locked up his daughter’s hair salon for refusing to be trafficked to Italy for prost*tution.

She spoke at a sensitisation campaign against human trafficking in Idunmwuniye community, Edo state.

Waziri said the dialogue aimed to find solutions and address challenges related to human trafficking and unsafe migration practices.

She alleged that some parents force their children to go to Italy for pr*stitution to make money for the family.

She narrated;

“This father called his daughter that he has concluded arrangement for her to go to Italy and make money for the family but she said no.

He got annoyed and locked up her salon and threatened to disown her.

Parents should stop forcing their children to embark on this dangerous journeys because many lives have destroyed all in the name of making money for the family abroad.

We are not saying people should not travel abroad, every body has a right to travel but you must travel safely and with the right documents so that you would not be exploited and forced into sex slavery, prostitution and force labour among others.”

The representative of the Oba of Benin, Chief Isaac Oghafua Oyeobos, said that the Benin royal family is totally against human trafficking.

He said;

“In 2018, he (the crown) placed curse on those responsible for human trafficking in the state.

That curse still exists because it lasts forever; anyone who disobeys it will get the repercussion”.