“Fight go soon start” – Fans react as Tubaba celebrates baby mama, Pero on her birthday

Legendary singer, Tuface Idibia has taken to Instagram to celebrate his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi as she celebrates her birthday.

On August 18, 2022, Pero, the mother of three of Tubaba’s children, clocked a new age, and the singer chose to offer her birthday greetings.

The singer prayed for her to receive wonderful birthday blessings and for God to protect her.

He shared a photo of Pero and wrote:

“Birthday blessings @perosaiyemi. More light strength wisdom and JAH protection”

The birthday message has stirred reactions from Netizens who feel that it could cause a quarrel between the singer’s wife, Annie, and Pero.

IG user, wrote; kingbabicvee; Happy birthday 😍

futballpunter; Fight go soon start

natty_lingeries_; Happy birthday charming ❤️

mylady_eve; Mr apology na your next write up

__h_a_u_w_a; And is this bad??