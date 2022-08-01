“Forever my girl” – Halima Abubakar showers praises on Tonto Dikeh

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has penned down a sweet message to her colleague and friend, Tonto Dikeh.

Recall that, the past few days have been challenging for Halima Abubakar who lately reopened old wounds after her secrets were made public.

The actress has been trending lately after news of her alleged affair with clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleiman was revealed.

According to alleged reports, the news almost led to her death.

In a recent post Halima Abubakar made on her Instagram story, she claimed that there would be a disaster if she opened her mouth to confirm the rumors.

She went on to fight dirty with her colleagues who took sides with the clergyman.

One of the pieces of evidence, Gistlover had against Halima, was a screenshot of her admitting the truth to a friend.

Halima told to the friend that she couldn’t open up to Tonto Dikeh (who was at that time her close friend) about what she was going through.

In a new post she made, Halima Abubakar appreciated Tonto for reaching out to her despite their beef.

She wrote:
“Tonto wigo that was sweet. All love from here. Forever my girl”.

