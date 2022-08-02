Funke Akindele and her estranged husband, JJC Skillz share cryptic post amid marital crisis

Veteran Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her estranged husband, JJC Skillz have stirred reactions with their recent posts on instagram.

Funke, a mother of two who is currently going through divorce with her husband, JJC Skillz, posted photos of herself Instagram, stating that nothing can bring her down.

Captioning her post, she shared a quote from Elizabeth Edwards which revealed how she is handling her situation.

She wrote:

“She stood in the storm and when the wind did not blow her away, she adjusted her sails. Elizabeth Edwards.”

JJC Skillz who is also going through a rough patch as a result of the divorce shared a post by S. Mcnutt which is about healing.

He wrote:

“Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Fall in love with the path of deep healing.

Fall in love with becoming the best version of yourself but with patience with compassion and respect to your own journey.”