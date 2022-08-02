TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such…

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie,…

Wife laments, questions husband’s inability to send money…

Funke Akindele and her estranged husband, JJC Skillz share cryptic post amid marital crisis

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her estranged husband, JJC Skillz have stirred reactions with their recent posts on instagram.

Funke, a mother of two who is currently going through divorce with her husband, JJC Skillz, posted photos of herself Instagram, stating that nothing can bring her down.

READ ALSO

“I have the fans and followers as well as grassroots…

Alex Ekubo’s message to Funke Akindele stirs reactions

Captioning her post, she shared a quote from Elizabeth Edwards which revealed how she is handling her situation.

She wrote:

“She stood in the storm and when the wind did not blow her away, she adjusted her sails. Elizabeth Edwards.”

JJC Skillz who is also going through a rough patch as a result of the divorce shared a post by S. Mcnutt which is about healing.
He wrote:

“Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Fall in love with the path of deep healing.

Fall in love with becoming the best version of yourself but with patience with compassion and respect to your own journey.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such pain”…

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie, days after…

Wife laments, questions husband’s inability to send money to her parents

2Face Idibia makes son proud with a stellar performance at his school’s final…

Adesua Etomi replies lady who said her husband, Banky W needs to pay another…

“Thanks for making us proud” – JJ Okocha and wife beam with joy as daughter bags…

Lady drags man online for refusing to pay N7k transport fare after spending…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Everyone should stop talking about my legs, i hate them” – Angel Smith…

Destiny Etiko, Mike Ezuruonye, Mo Bimpe, others console Mercy Johnson (Video)

Funke Akindele and her estranged husband, JJC Skillz share cryptic post amid…

“I Wanted Her To Study Medicine”- Tobi Amusan’s Father Reveals…

Man narrates how he lost his legs after stepping on a mine (Video)

“My husband gives me N150k a month but doesn’t take care of my…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More