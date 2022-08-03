“God don arrest her” – Reactions as born-again lady shares her miraculous transformation from slayqueen to church girl

Netizens have reacted after a young lady shared a video on social media showing how she changed from living a deplorable lifestyle to becoming born-again.

In the video she shared, she was seen blowing off smokes from her mouth and indulging her self in vices of the world.

However, her life took a positive turn as embraced Christ and became more religious.

The video showed her religious journey as she began attending church programmes and dressing in a more decent way.

Sharing the video, the lady captioned; ”The girl I was before, to the girl I became.”

Reacting to this, wrldprincecharming said; Sky daddy did it again.

de_adeyinka; Na husband she dey find jor

officialdanielrolland; God don Arrest her

lulusmooth; Saul wife congratulations is not easy I pray you stay focus in the lord

teeh_lyfstyle; Jesus is the way the truth and the light.