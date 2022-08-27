Groom plays video of his bride cheating on him on wedding day for guests to watch

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A groom simply identified as Joe ruined his wedding by exposing his bride’s infidelity on their wedding day.

In the video, the couple were about to exchange their wedding vows when the pastor asked if anyone had an objection.

Surprisingly, the groom raised his hand, and everyone wondered what he had to say.

The groom thanked everyone for their attendance, gave special thanks to his groomsmen and the brides maid then faced the bride and told her how much he loved her.

He said he had something in mind to say but didn’t know how to say it so he decided to show her everything in a video on their wedding day.

The groom brought out a remote and played the video on a projector that faced the congregation. The video showed the bride kissing another man.

Everyone screamed in shock and the bride covered her face with her flower bouquet in shame.

Watch the video below:

