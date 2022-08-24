Growing up in Ojuelegba shaped me into who I am – Wizkid (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Sensational Afrobeats singer, Wizkid has revealed that his upbringing in Ojuelegba, Lagos, helped to mold him into the person he is today.

He said this when discussing his musical career and where it all began with Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga Agboola.

Wizkid is a brand ambassador for Flutterwave, a provider of payment solution services in the financial technology industry.

The Grammy-winning artist stated it was a difficult location to grow up as a child when recalling his early career in the music business while in Ojuelegba.

The CEO of Starboy Entertainment claimed that he always wanted to create music and spread it beyond Lagos.

He added that because of his position, he was always required to establish his credibility with key figures in the industry.

