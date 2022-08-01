TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Woman finds out after wedding that her husband is a mechanic not…

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie,…

2Face Idibia makes son proud with a stellar performance at his…

‘He was in my DM’ – Lady who snubbed Deji laments after seeing him in BBNaija house

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A lady has taken to her social media page to lament her loss after she snubbed a potential boyfriend who has now gained fame.

The tweep, identified with the Twitter handle, @coco_mide was shocked to discover that one of the Big Brother Naija housemates, Deji had once messaged her.

The hoses of the popular show surprised fans and housemates on Sunday night with a fresh twist,
as they brought in two new housemates–Deji and Modella.

READ ALSO

Lady whines waist for ice cream seller, his reaction is…

Lady pregnant for boyfriend discovers they’re related after…

Just some moments after the show host, Ebuka welcomed Deji on stage, and sent him into the house, @coco_mide disclosed that he was in her DMs.

She wrote:

“Omg dejiiiiii!!!!! He was in my dm😭😭😭😭”.

Although the two new housemates, Deji and Modella, are fake housemates sent into the house to stir drama.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Woman finds out after wedding that her husband is a mechanic not car dealer

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie, days after…

2Face Idibia makes son proud with a stellar performance at his school’s final…

Wife laments, questions husband’s inability to send money to her parents

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such pain”…

Lady drags man online for refusing to pay N7k transport fare after spending…

‘Boys no near my house’ – Yul Edochie warns as he flaunts 17-year-old daughter,…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘He was in my DM’ – Lady who snubbed Deji laments after seeing him in…

Alexx Ekubo acquires multi-million naira house (Video)

“Thanks for making us proud” – JJ Okocha and wife beam with joy as daughter bags…

“I unknowingly rejected a rich guy who started dating my friend, I want…

Actor Zubby Michael Reacts After Yul Edochie Called Him The Richest Actor In…

Elderly man blasts men who cheat on their wife, says they’re gluttons

‘You have met the wrong person’ – Chioma Ifemeludike drags pastor who allegedly…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More