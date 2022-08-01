‘He was in my DM’ – Lady who snubbed Deji laments after seeing him in BBNaija house

A lady has taken to her social media page to lament her loss after she snubbed a potential boyfriend who has now gained fame.

The tweep, identified with the Twitter handle, @coco_mide was shocked to discover that one of the Big Brother Naija housemates, Deji had once messaged her.

The hoses of the popular show surprised fans and housemates on Sunday night with a fresh twist,

as they brought in two new housemates–Deji and Modella.

Just some moments after the show host, Ebuka welcomed Deji on stage, and sent him into the house, @coco_mide disclosed that he was in her DMs.

She wrote:

“Omg dejiiiiii!!!!! He was in my dm😭😭😭😭”.

Although the two new housemates, Deji and Modella, are fake housemates sent into the house to stir drama.