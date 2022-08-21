Helen Paul cautions Yomi Fabiyi for sharing a vulnerable video of his child’s mother in labour to prove a point (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Helen Paul cautioned her colleague, Yomi Fabiyi after the actor used a vulnerable video of his child’s mother to score a point in their feud.

Yomi can be seen smiling in a video taken while Amarachi Grace Jimoh was in labor, while the pregnant mother begged him to stop filming and call the doctor.

“When we were doing it at the time, you were enjoying it,” Yomi is heard telling Amarachi while she begged for a doctor.

Reacting to the video, Helen Paul told Yomi that is wrong for him to share it online.

Yomi shared the video this morning after Amarachi accused him of not providing for her and their child.

He shared the video to prove he’s been there for her from the time she was in labour.

Yomi said in the caption that the video shows that Amarachi’s claim that he abused her days before delivery is not true.

