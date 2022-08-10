“He’ll thank us one day” – Nigerian man says as he secures Mexican passport for his newborn baby

A young Nigerian dad has announced on social media that he got his newborn child a Mexican passport.

On Sunday, August 7, 2022, the man used his Twitter account @Kingkuti_ to display the present he had gotten for his kid.

He predicted that when the youngster grows older, he will appreciate all that his parents have done for him and one day thank them.

King Kuti declared that the decision he made for his child made him very pleased and was something to be proud of.

He posted a picture of himself handing his infant the passport for him to securely grasp.

“Nothing fit sweet me Pass this.

He would wake up one day to tell us Thank you 🎉🥰” Kuti tweeted.

See Netizens reactions;

Bashir_GS; Nigeria is so done to the extent people are running to Mexico and even becoming citizens 🤦🏻‍♂💔

@OlanrewajuOBAD1; Mexico bawo!!! Oga struggle continue ni ooo. People wey dey go climb U.S. fence everyday. #Nacurse!!!!

@IfyCynthetic; Congrats. For those crying like buusu in the comments, show us the passport your fathers placed in your palms at birth. 🙄

@OseThepeaceful; Some of them don’t even have Nigerian passports 😭

@iamgutsyjames; Mexicans re refugee in the United States…someone balance me real quick …not Mexico God abeg o