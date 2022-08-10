TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I have no excuses, I’m sorry” — 2Face pens heartfelt apology to…

Annie Idibia shares deep message following her husband, 2face…

Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to…

“He’ll thank us one day” – Nigerian man says as he secures Mexican passport for his newborn baby

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian dad has announced on social media that he got his newborn child a Mexican passport.

On Sunday, August 7, 2022, the man used his Twitter account @Kingkuti_ to display the present he had gotten for his kid.

He predicted that when the youngster grows older, he will appreciate all that his parents have done for him and one day thank them.

READ ALSO

Emotional moment father and daughter burst into tears on her…

Davido spotted for the first time with his two-year-old son,…

King Kuti declared that the decision he made for his child made him very pleased and was something to be proud of.

He posted a picture of himself handing his infant the passport for him to securely grasp.

“Nothing fit sweet me Pass this.

He would wake up one day to tell us Thank you 🎉🥰” Kuti tweeted.

See Netizens reactions;

Bashir_GS; Nigeria is so done to the extent people are running to Mexico and even becoming citizens 🤦🏻‍♂💔

@OlanrewajuOBAD1; Mexico bawo!!! Oga struggle continue ni ooo. People wey dey go climb U.S. fence everyday. #Nacurse!!!!

@IfyCynthetic; Congrats. For those crying like buusu in the comments, show us the passport your fathers placed in your palms at birth. 🙄

@OseThepeaceful; Some of them don’t even have Nigerian passports 😭

@iamgutsyjames; Mexicans re refugee in the United States…someone balance me real quick …not Mexico God abeg o

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I have no excuses, I’m sorry” — 2Face pens heartfelt apology to Annie Idibia…

Annie Idibia shares deep message following her husband, 2face Idibia’s public…

Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to curvy actress…

“Never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you”…

Moment Kizz Daniel arrived police station in Tanzania following arrest for…

#BBNaija: What my mother said to me when I told her that I wanted to get rid of…

I’ve never collected N10k from him – Lady cries uncontrollably after discovering…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“He’ll thank us one day” – Nigerian man says as he secures Mexican…

Owo Church Attack: Identities of the five arrested suspects revealed (Photos)

Regina Daniels and husband, Ned Nwoko name their newborn baby [Video]

Kenyan lady proposes to Nigerian man with car gift (Video)

DJ Cuppy drops hints for those interested in her as she reveals why she’s still…

“Everything in Nigeria has gone up” – Pastor warns Nigerians to…

Young man excited as he relocates from Poland to Nigeria in search of better…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More