He’s been a blessing to me – Nigerian lady buys new car for her supportive brother (Video)

A young man has been appreciated by his sister with a brand new Hyundai car.

The sister took to her social media page to share moment she stormed a car dealership store in hunt for a vehicle for him.

The sister finally decided on a single black Hyundai, paid in whole for it, and then she and several pals drove the car home.

She embellished it with a gift ribbon in the popular video before riding in the new vehicle to their house. As it approached their home, their mother emerged from the house and was the first to notice it.

When her brother saw his car gift, he immediately came outside and looked teary eyed. The mother praised God and raised her hands in thanksgiving for the benefits bestowed upon her children.

The woman stated that since he returned to Nigeria from South Africa, he had improved her life by helping her out with her business and doing other noteworthy things for her.

Watch the video below: