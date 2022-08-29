TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian couple arrive their wedding in private jet, drive…

It was not depression — Kemi Olunloyo says as she reveals Ada…

Paul ‘Mr P’ Okoye pauses performance, locks lips with female fan…

He’s been a blessing to me – Nigerian lady buys new car for her supportive brother (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young man has been appreciated by his sister with a brand new Hyundai car.

The sister took to her social media page to share moment she stormed a car dealership store in hunt for a vehicle for him.

The sister finally decided on a single black Hyundai, paid in whole for it, and then she and several pals drove the car home.

READ ALSO

“It’s a taboo for my wife to earn more than…

BBNaija star, Angel says her ideal man is one who must cook…

She embellished it with a gift ribbon in the popular video before riding in the new vehicle to their house. As it approached their home, their mother emerged from the house and was the first to notice it.

When her brother saw his car gift, he immediately came outside and looked teary eyed. The mother praised God and raised her hands in thanksgiving for the benefits bestowed upon her children.

The woman stated that since he returned to Nigeria from South Africa, he had improved her life by helping her out with her business and doing other noteworthy things for her.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian couple arrive their wedding in private jet, drive Lamborghini to…

It was not depression — Kemi Olunloyo says as she reveals Ada Ameh’s cause of…

Paul ‘Mr P’ Okoye pauses performance, locks lips with female fan at PSquare…

How my bestie I helped get a job told my fiancé I’ve done 14 abortions – Lady…

“Stop recording me” — Slay queen begs after stealing man’s passport, gold, and…

See wetin Anambra girl cook – Man and his friends mock his girlfriend over the…

Beautiful Swedish lady leaks bedroom tape with BNXN (Video)

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

He’s been a blessing to me – Nigerian lady buys new car for her supportive…

Korra Obidi’s ex hubby, Justin Dean accidentally captures unclad new lover on IG…

Lady shares photos of mind-blowing transformation years after marrying her…

Lesb!an singer, Temmi Ovwasa shares chat with man who asked to sleep with her

Regina Daniels’ message to Mercy Johnson stirs reactions (Screenshot)

Any man who respects you won’t let you constantly cook for his friends…

Stop making a video of people when they are sad, it’s not nice –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More