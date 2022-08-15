How a girl stopped breathing after my friend brought her over – Man shares scary experience

A young man identified as Murphy Agbodigi on twitter has narrated how his friend brought a girl to his house for a sleepover.

According to him, the girl stopped breathing at night and his friend called him for help.

They tried everything humanly possible to wake her up but their efforts proved futile at the beginning. Luckily, she finally sneezed.

After the young lady woke up, he sent them both out of his house as he didn’t want any problem.

He tweeted:

“In 2005, a friend of mine, brought a lady to my house to sleep over, she was from cotonou, dead in the night, he started shouting and calling my name that the lady wasn’t breathing, I was scared because I didn’t know what to do,we tried.. 👇

… Waking her up, but she was not responding. Omo! My head Don scatter, too many questions going through my head, why we were moving up and down the house, she sneezed. I didn’t wait for morning to reach, I chased both of them out immediately. I no want wahala 🤷‍♀️”

See his post below: