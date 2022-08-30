How my boyfriend took me to hotel where I met my husband – Lady narrates

A Nigerian woman took to social media to relay the fascinating tale of how her boyfriend unintentionally introduced her to the man she would later marry.

The woman, who went by the name Millicent Nwanyimanaria, disclosed that she went with her lover to a hotel in 2016 so he could pick up some paperwork.

He told her to wait by the pool, and as she was relaxing, she spotted a handsome man who caught her eye. She fell in love at first sight.

The girl claimed that she prayed for him to come over, and when he did, he inquired as to why she was there by herself.

Her crush joined Millicent for a discussion after she made up a story that she was waiting for her cousin inside the hotel.

After a lengthy conversation, she impatiently waited for him to ask for her phone number before her man emerged. When he finally did, she immediately gave it to him.

She was fortunate in that her future spouse left before her boyfriend came out again.

She told her friends about him and waited for a call, but he didn’t get in touch with her for over a month.

He apologized for the extended radio silence and said he had been traveling. Shortly after he returned, they began dating, and they eventually were married in November 2020

She wrote:

”How I met my husband challenge

It was in year 2016, when I accompany my then boyfriend to a hotel to get some documents from someone. He asked me to sit in their pool bar and wait for him. As was waiting for him with my cold malt, na so this handsome fresh man came out from the reception, immediately I saw him, I fell in love with him. It was love at first sight ooo

Baba approached me and sat opposite me, he greeted me first and I responded, he was like fine girl, “what are you doing here all alone, are you waiting for someone”? I lied to him him that i was waiting for my cousin that he went in to see someone. Omo baba relaxed and started a conversation, he told me where he came from and i was so happy when i heard Nnewi because I have always wanted to meet someone from that town.

In my mind I was like, collect my number na before this guy will come out abeg, after what seems like ages, he finally asked for my number and i gave him. Immediately after we exchanged number, my then boyfriend came out and we left. This man didn’t call oo, my friends were just laughing at me, that my premium Nnewi man didn’t save my number, that’s why he hasn’t called. After about a month this man called and he apologized for not calling since then because he travelled.

My sisters, relationship started from there o and the rest became a history. We got married in November 2020 and God has blessed us with a beautiful baby girl. You guys should not judge me oo, am not always like this, don’t know what came over me that, maybe God want to use my boyfriend to show me my husband. Am happy lied oo because he is my perfect man.“