How my fiancé left me because I sell agbo — Nigerian lady cries out

A lady identified as Eniola Fagbemi from Oyo state who sells herbal concoctions aka Agbo, has shared a touching story of how her fiance left her because of her business.

The lady, in an interview with BBC yoruba revealed that she sometimes hawked her products, on the road.

She also sold her herbal concoctions to people around the world, ranging from those in the USA to Australia.

Whenever she wanted to send her herbal products to people outside the country, she would take the items for a photosynthesis examination in the laboratory to validate the product for safe usage.

She said one of the most challenging times for her was when her fiance left her because his parents didn’t approve of their relationship due to her line of profession.

She added that most Nigerians believe that herbal concoction sellers are herbalists or spiritualists, which in her case is not true because her herbal concoctions are made using leaves, roots, and herbs alone.

Eniola Fagbemi however stated that despite the challenges she experienced, she is still happy with her line of work as it puts food in her table.