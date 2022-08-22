TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I’m terrified of guys” – Lady says as…

Helen Paul cautions Yomi Fabiyi for sharing a vulnerable video of…

Married man with baby mama cries out after finding out his wife…

How my marriage almost crashed – Streams of Joy pastor, Jerry Eze, opens up

Entertainment
By Shalom

Founder and president of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze, has recounted how his marriage to his wife almost ended.

The clergyman revealed this in an interview with media personality  Chude Jideonwo while celebrating his 40th birthday.

READ ALSO

Why some women refuse to submit to their husbands –…

Assistant pastor reportedly faints as head pastor proposes…

During the period of his marital crisis, he and his wife, Eno Jerry, had issues trying to balance his role as a minister and a husband.

He added that his wife eventually realised his real personality “when she came full circle”.

In his words:
“My wife and I had our own illumination season, so to speak. If you read her book ‘I Almost Ruined My Marriage’, she needed to see the pastor in me, not necessarily her husband, during those turbulent times.

I didn’t realise why God was causing me to be in that place of being moulded by her actions. Being a true Christian by her.

I mean, things were not going too well, and I was still in that place where I was trying to be the great spouse…when she came full circle, she realised that you know what, beyond this supernatural and manifestation, this man is a true Christian. Like, this is what it is. And that it’s not acting.

I’m sincerely in that place where all that I desire, with all the growing numbers, is that Jesus be pleased.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I’m terrified of guys” – Lady says as she narrates…

Helen Paul cautions Yomi Fabiyi for sharing a vulnerable video of his…

Married man with baby mama cries out after finding out his wife of 9 years is…

How my employer kicked me out at night after seeing her husband holding my hand…

I thought of death – BBNaija’s Khloe finally opens up on butt surgery journey…

Two ladies fight in public over sugar daddy (Video)

Okada man becomes international model after being scouted by fashion designer

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

How my marriage almost crashed – Streams of Joy pastor, Jerry Eze, opens…

Reactions trail Apostle Suleman’s daughter’s deliverance service

Man engages female prankster in hot pursuit as she runs away with his food and…

Man accidentally cuts off his ‘thing’ while dreaming about cutting…

“I met graduates who are Boko Haram commanders” – Pastor…

“Don’t judge her” – Reactions as Blessing Okoro is caught in a shrine offering…

BBNaija S7: “Na now game start, all man for himself” Jubilation as Biggie merges…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More