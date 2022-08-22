How my marriage almost crashed – Streams of Joy pastor, Jerry Eze, opens up

Founder and president of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze, has recounted how his marriage to his wife almost ended.

The clergyman revealed this in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo while celebrating his 40th birthday.

During the period of his marital crisis, he and his wife, Eno Jerry, had issues trying to balance his role as a minister and a husband.

He added that his wife eventually realised his real personality “when she came full circle”.

In his words:

“My wife and I had our own illumination season, so to speak. If you read her book ‘I Almost Ruined My Marriage’, she needed to see the pastor in me, not necessarily her husband, during those turbulent times.

I didn’t realise why God was causing me to be in that place of being moulded by her actions. Being a true Christian by her.

I mean, things were not going too well, and I was still in that place where I was trying to be the great spouse…when she came full circle, she realised that you know what, beyond this supernatural and manifestation, this man is a true Christian. Like, this is what it is. And that it’s not acting.

I’m sincerely in that place where all that I desire, with all the growing numbers, is that Jesus be pleased.”