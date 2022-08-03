How my wife had to sell her car to fund the recording of my album – Brymo speaks

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer and songwriter, Brymo has opened up on how his wife, Ese assisted him during his recording and production of the album, Tabularasa.

The musician revealed that in order to afford his fourth studio album, Tabularasa, which was released in 2014, he had to urge his wife to sell her car.

He stated this while being interviewed on Echo Room Podcast, also mentioning that it was when he had some issues with his ex record label, Chocolate City Music.

The Ara crooner added that things improved for his family with the release of later albums after his wife sold her automobile and they both managed their own vehicles.

He continued by saying that nobody would be harmed by him leaving Chocolate City, despite the fact that he and his label had a falling out over a bad contract.

Watch him speak below:

