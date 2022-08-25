How to avoid getting scammed – Man leaks secret to people who give their ATM cards to POS operators (Video)

Popular Nigerian journalist, Adeola Fayehun recently shared a security video via her official Instagram handle for POS users.

In a short video shared by Fayehun, a Point of Sale (POS) operator advised people to be careful when they use the device.

He claimed that when users input their pin in the machine, they should press the “enter key” themselves and wait for the machine to approve their transaction.

Moving on, he urged that they also take the careful step of pressing the “Cancel” button to terminate details of their transaction.

On a daily basis, many Nigerians are scammed in broad daylight and online. This information from Fayehun is a timely message.

The operator also revealed that the short code “1-4-4-4” could save the details of your transaction as well as personal information, Account number and sometimes BVN.

Watch the video below: