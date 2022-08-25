TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who was rejected by her ex over ‘ugliness’ shows…

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu speaks her truth about…

Lady revenges on her husband-to-be for leaving her during…

How to avoid getting scammed – Man leaks secret to people who give their ATM cards to POS operators (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian journalist, Adeola Fayehun recently shared a security video via her official Instagram handle for POS users.

In a short video shared by Fayehun, a Point of Sale (POS) operator advised people to be careful when they use the device.

He claimed that when users input their pin in the machine, they should press the “enter key” themselves and wait for the machine to approve their transaction.

READ ALSO

Reactions as Destiny Etiko pushes daughter away in video

Lady revenges on her husband-to-be for leaving her during…

Moving on, he urged that they also take the careful step of pressing the “Cancel” button to terminate details of their transaction.

On a daily basis, many Nigerians are scammed in broad daylight and online. This information from Fayehun is a timely message.

The operator also revealed that the short code “1-4-4-4” could save the details of your transaction as well as personal information, Account number and sometimes BVN.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who was rejected by her ex over ‘ugliness’ shows off her epic…

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu speaks her truth about being pregnant…

Lady revenges on her husband-to-be for leaving her during pregnancy

Woman narrates what her husband did to her on wedding night

Now I understand why Regina Daniels married Ned – Ultimate Love Star,…

Reactions as Regina Daniels, newborn, mom, touch down Nigeria from Jordan…

Woman cries out as husband kicks her out and marries their landlady

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

How to avoid getting scammed – Man leaks secret to people who give their…

Lady gives birth to quadruplets after 7 years of praying for twins (Video)

Pregnant mother blows hot, storms out of her ‘baby reveal’ party…

24-yr-old s*x worker found dead four days after going to see a ‘client’ in Edo…

“Can we just make love?”- Video of Emmanuella dancing with man stirs…

Reactions as Destiny Etiko pushes daughter away in video

Man calls off wedding over fiancée’s online comment that she can cheat for N1m

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More