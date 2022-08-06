Imade and Jam Jam Shut Down 30BG Studio With Epic Performance, Davido and Others Join

Davido‘s daughter, Imade Adeleke and Jamil Balogun, son of Nigerian ace singer, Tiwa Savage, recently stormed the studio.

Jamil has always made headlines over his unconditional support to his best friend, Imade.

In the video, Imade Adeleke was seen singing and dancing with her father’s 30 billion geng crew while Jamil was acting as her hype man and backup dancer.

The video showed the moment she walked into the studio while her dad and other crew members sat waiting for her.

She made a spectacular performance with Jamil and many people hailed the duo on social media.

She captioned the video:

“#StudioChallenge DMW style with my besties & the gang (Ps: no Dollies were harmed during the making of this film ) #FlexMySoul”

Watch the video below: