I am tired of my 45-yr-old marriage; it isn’t easy – Singer Charly Boy hints at divorce

By Ezie Innocent

Renowned singer and songwriter, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa better known as Charly Boy has hinted on getting a divorce from wife of 45 years, Diane Oputa.

The socialite took to his Twitter page to lament how difficult staying in marriage is.

He opined that the difficulty of being married only seems to be increasing with the passage of time.

He asked his fans how they’d feel if he told them he would be dumping his 45-year marriage and becomes a bachelor again.

Taking to his social media page, he wrote:

“My people,

If I tell una say, after over 45yrs of marriage to my wife dat am going back to bachelorhood, what would you say? I don talk say marriage of a tin just no easy. The longer u stay, the harder it gets. What I should I do? I tire oooo”.

