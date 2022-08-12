I can comfortably buy a man with my money – Actress, Nkechi Blessing brags (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nkechi Blessing Sunday, a popular Nollywood actress, recently made a bold financial claim that has people talking.

Nkechi boasted that, if she so chooses, she may buy any man of her choice.

During an Instagram live discussion with vehicle salesman and mediator Chidi Mike CMC, the contentious woman made this assertion.

She joined the live debate in which, in addition to Chidi, three other persons discussed marriage and whether it is required of women to get married or not.

Speaking, Nkechi Blessing stated that she did not think marriage was a requirement for everyone and that she had the option of not getting hitched.

However, the screen diva shocked everyone when she claimed that she could choose to use the few funds she had to purchase any male she desires.

The movie star said that she would have complete power over him because she would house him in her home and set the terms of their relationship according to her preferences.

She said: “No be everybody come this life say dem won marry. I can comfortably buy a man with the little change that I have, you dey hear English. I can comfortably buy a guy and put him in my house. I will say sit down there; he will stay until I tell him to move.”

