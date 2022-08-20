TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Dubai-based man who sends money home rejoices as he returns to…

Bride’s wig falls off as groom takes her down to the ground for a…

“I will show you shege” – Adesua Etomi blows…

I can do ‘hookup’ for a high price – Nollywood actress, Sylvia Ukaatu

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Sylvia Ukaatu, a Nigerian actress and entrepreneur, has revealed how far she will go to survive in Nigeria amid harsh economic realities.

The mother of one revealed to the Saturday Sun that she can engage in hookup, which involves offering her body to men for a high price.

READ ALSO

“Happy birthday son” – Mercy Johnson stuns…

Reactions as actress, Joyce Kalu shows off her look-alike…

Ukaatu lamented the poor economy, saying it pushed her to seek multiple sources of income by starting a clothing business and investing in real estate.

The single mum further stated that she does not judge women who engage in ‘hookup’ because the situation forced them into rendering such service.

She said; “This year has been a blessing despite the ups and downs surrounding our country. It has made me delve into other businesses to survive; Businesses like clothing and real estate. It has affected all, nobody is an exception of this.

Is it hunger that I should talk about or inflation of goods and human services or should I talk about the decrease in film production because nobody wants to produce and have it not viewed due to high cost of data.

In fact, these days, young ladies are looking for all means to survive by agreeing to s*x for money and all. They are into hookup as it is now called and even if they have business idea, where is the capital to start it. That’s why I don’t judge anyone because if I see any high bid hookup, I go do oh”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Dubai-based man who sends money home rejoices as he returns to see mansion his…

Bride’s wig falls off as groom takes her down to the ground for a kiss

“I will show you shege” – Adesua Etomi blows hot, threatens…

Lady confused on whether to marry boyfriend who pays her school fees with his…

I used to judge my aunties for being unmarried at 30 but I’m now 37 – Toke…

Married man with baby mama cries out after finding out his wife of 9 years is…

Man returns 15 years after abandoning his wife, loots her savings and disappears

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I can do ‘hookup’ for a high price – Nollywood actress, Sylvia Ukaatu

Okada man becomes international model after being scouted by fashion designer

Why I dumped my 40-year-old boyfriend for knowing full lyrics to Asake’s song –…

Reactions as Reno Omokri replies man who asked for his beautiful…

BBNaija: “I feel you more than any other person” – Groovy to…

Two brothers arrested on their way to kill a boy who beat their sister

How my employer kicked me out at night after seeing her husband holding my hand…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More