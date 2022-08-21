TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Angela Eguavoen, a fast rising Nollywood actress, has revealed how far she will go to make any movie she features in look authentic.

The fair-skinned script interpreter believes that an actress’s body is one of the tools she uses to portray characters in films.

In her words;
“I believe that an actress’ body is a canvas. One should be able to do anything with one’s body, because we are in Nollywood. In Hollywood, a lot of actors go nude in films.

That is why I said when it is necessary, (I can go nude in a movie). It is not just about going naked in any film, one needs to ask if it will add to the story, or is necessary in portraying a character, so that the story would be well told and not look fake. As an actress, one should be flexible, and the whole of one’s body should be dedicated to the work.”

When asked about the widely held belief that actresses are more financially buoyant than their male counterparts, she said, “No, I don’t think so. As a matter of fact, actors get better pay than actresses. People think actresses are more financially buoyant because they tend to flaunt their newly acquired cars or houses, which some actors don’t do.”

On how she handles male fans who want to get intimate with her, she said, “I will deal with it like a regular guy asking me out. But, I cannot say ‘yes’ to everybody. If I meet a fan who loves me, has the qualities I want in a man and is willing to support my craft, why won’t I give that person a chance?

“But, if that is not the case, and there is no prospect, I will deal with it like a regular guy trying to ‘shoot his shot’.”

