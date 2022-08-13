“I can’t believe I birthed the same baby twice” – Regina Daniels shows off her son, Khalifa’s face in sweet video

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has shared a heartwarming video revealing her youngest son, Khalifa Nwoko’s face.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Regina Daniels gushed over the feeling of motherhood while thanking God for blessing her with adorable babies.

She further reiterated how it gladdens her heart to see that her little kids love each other.

In her words:

“I made this video, watched it over and over, kept thanking God for blessing me with this adorable little one and just can’t help but share it with the world. I can’t believe I birthed the same baby twice 🥺🙈

“Motherhood is indeed so beautiful and nothing gladdens my heart than seeing my two little ones together and loving each other. 💕🥰❤️”