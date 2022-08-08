“I dated 5 men at once, took their rings, collected dowry and later broke up with all of them”- Lady confesses

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Tanzanian actress identified as Pennie has opened up about her love life and what she did to some men in the past.

In a recent interview, she disclosed how she dated several men and took their worries before cutting ties with them.

According to her, men l!e to women so much and this was what prompted her actions towards them.

In her words:

“I was followed by five men. You know, when someone loves you, they believe everything you say, no matter what, and for us girls, when a man loves you, he becomes weak and a fool.

Even though I had no feelings for them, I deceived them. I was only interested in their money. I lied to them, collected money as my dowry, and at the end of the day, I put it in a bag and there was nothing they would do to me.

I told them straight out that I didn’t love them. I was after their money. I got what I desired. I felt no remorse about it.”

She added that the only reason those men were interested in marrying her is because she is a well known actress in Tanzania.

She went ahead to blame men for her actions and advised them to stop lying to women and breaking their hearts.

 

