TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Yul Edochie’s daughter and a boy stirs reactions

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

Yul Edochie’s daughter rocks blue short, dances in new…

“I don’t know why the EFCC are so jobless” – Mompha blows hot, accuses agency of extortion

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular businessman, Ismaila Mustapha better known as Mompha has spoken out after the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Mompha’s image appeared on a wanted poster that the anti-graft organization produced, asking for help from the public in locating him.

Mompha, according to the EFCC, did not show up in court for his money laundering trial.

READ ALSO

Alleged Cyber Fraud : EFCC present more evidence against…

“Go collect back your money from the hair man” – Mompha’s…

In response, Mompha declared the EFCC to be corrupt. The agency is a “charade,” he continued, and he has come to the conclusion that he will not be able to obtain justice “within this corrupt-laden system”.

He also questioned why Nappy, his accused accomplice, has not yet been listed as sought by the EFCC. He claimed that the reason for this is that the agency has reportedly “extorted money, automobiles, and landed properties from Nappy.”

He claimed that he had done nothing wrong and had merely given money to Nappy as part of his regular Bureau De Change operation.

See his statement below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Yul Edochie’s daughter and a boy stirs reactions

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

Yul Edochie’s daughter rocks blue short, dances in new video

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will never marry again…

“God sees all” – May Edochie speaks after being unfollowed by husband, Yul…

Regina Daniels reacts to photos of Mercy Johnson and her daughters

“Focus on your own” – Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle blasts followers throwing…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I don’t know why the EFCC are so jobless” – Mompha blows hot,…

Driver who forgot where he parked his boss’ car after getting drunk lies that…

After three years of dating, man finds out wife has male organ on wedding night…

Why I am the most powerful artiste in the world – Brymo

Mother dresses her child in LASTMA uniform to fulfil her dream, allows her…

Regina Daniels reacts to photos of Mercy Johnson and her daughters

“I understand country is hard but what is this?” – Man laments after buying…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More