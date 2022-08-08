“I have no excuses, I’m sorry” — 2Face pens heartfelt apology to Annie Idibia and others

Veteran musician 2face Idibia writes a letter of apology to his beloved wife Annie Idibia, his kids, and anybody he has ever offended.

You may recall that the artist and his wife experienced some difficult times earlier this year, which also affected his family.

2face, who cannot apologize enough for his actions took to his Instagram page to express himself in a better and clearer form.

In a lengthy note addressed to his wife, children, family, and friends, 2baba wrote;

“Las Las 🙏🏾

This is no stunt

I’m sorry for all the embarrassment I’ve caused my wife, my kids, my mother and all our families and my management team.

I’m not looking for no sympathy

I’m not trying to make myself look good

This is no reverse psychology bullshit

I simply just don’t want to be the one that always apologise

I’ve been a shity father and a shity husband and shity baby daddy.

I have no excuses

I just want to do right by my wife, and my kids and their moms and my mom and all families and my manager and friends

I beg y’all to pls just face me and cancel me anyhow.

I’ve been a star for so long that my bulletproof vest is worn-out

I’m

I’m not quitting or suicidal or giving up.

I just want to go back to my default settings and denounce my role model status and make up lost time with my kids and give y’all music thst will make u remember and understand why they call me 2BABA

Forever Grateful to u @annieidibia1

Love u till I die

Ur kind is rare

#GRATEFUL to u forever…”