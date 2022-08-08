TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Halima Abubukar’s health deteriorating badly after exposing…

Regina Daniels reacts to Somadina Adinma’s comment on her post…

I’m scared of having s*x – Yul Edochie’s…

“I have no excuses, I’m sorry” — 2Face pens heartfelt apology to Annie Idibia and others

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Veteran musician 2face Idibia writes a letter of apology to his beloved wife Annie Idibia, his kids, and anybody he has ever offended.

You may recall that the artist and his wife experienced some difficult times earlier this year, which also affected his family.

READ ALSO

‘Africa Queen’ Is A Blessing And A Curse ― 2baba Idibia

“I felt betrayed by him in private”– Alex Ekubo’s ex…

2face, who cannot apologize enough for his actions took to his Instagram page to express himself in a better and clearer form.

In a lengthy note addressed to his wife, children, family, and friends, 2baba wrote;

“Las Las 🙏🏾
This is no stunt
I’m sorry for all the embarrassment I’ve caused my wife, my kids, my mother and all our families and my management team.

I’m not looking for no sympathy
I’m not trying to make myself look good
This is no reverse psychology bullshit

I simply just don’t want to be the one that always apologise
I’ve been a shity father and a shity husband and shity baby daddy.
I have no excuses
I just want to do right by my wife, and my kids and their moms and my mom and all families and my manager and friends
I beg y’all to pls just face me and cancel me anyhow.

I’ve been a star for so long that my bulletproof vest is worn-out
I’m
I’m not quitting or suicidal or giving up.
I just want to go back to my default settings and denounce my role model status and make up lost time with my kids and give y’all music thst will make u remember and understand why they call me 2BABA
Forever Grateful to u @annieidibia1
Love u till I die
Ur kind is rare
#GRATEFUL to u forever…”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Halima Abubukar’s health deteriorating badly after exposing Apostle Suleman

Regina Daniels reacts to Somadina Adinma’s comment on her post (Video)

I’m scared of having s*x – Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle

‘I dumped Burna Boy because he couldn’t satisfy me in bed’ – Stefflon Don

“Hin thing small” – Beauty exposes under sheet acts with Groovy over dance with…

#BBNaija: Beauty disqualified from reality show

“I can’t do this alone” – Empress Njamah pleads with Nigerians as she…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Moment Kizz Daniel arrived police station in Tanzania following arrest for…

“I have no excuses, I’m sorry” — 2Face pens heartfelt apology to Annie Idibia…

Little boy seeks permission from girlfriend’s dad to take her on date (Video)

Upset fans tear hall apart after Kizz Daniel failed to show up for his stage…

I spend 10k daily on data – Influencer, Papaya Ex

Emotional moment father and daughter burst into tears on her wedding day (Video)

“Baba don humble” – Cubana Chiefpriest reacts differently as another fan makes…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More