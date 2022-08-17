I know I’ll reach the peak of success so I’m not in a rush – Davido (Video)

Multi award-winning singer, David Adeleke, known professionally as Davido, has said that he is not in a haste to reach the pinnacle of success.

The DMW boss stated that he knows that he is heading for the top but he’s comfortable with the current pace and what he’s achieved so far.

Davido, who was speaking while trying to get some icy jewelries at ice box, said he is fully aware that he is destined for greatness.

He also explained that his five bedroom mansion, his recording studio which has an elevator is okay for him at the moment.

In other news; BNXN, formerly known as Buju, a Nigerian singer, has been involved in an altercation with personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

A video circulating online shows him getting into an argument with some officers who stopped his car in Ikeja, Lagos state.