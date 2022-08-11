“I leave everything to God” – Runs girl in pain after client paid her N200 for service (Audio)

An audio note making the rounds on the internet captures the moment an unidentified street walker involved God after being swindled by her client.

The woman bemoaned her situation and blamed herself for letting the man take advantage of her by being carefree with him.

She lashed out because he made love to her but wasn’t able to compensate her for the favor.

She berated him for sending her only N200, which couldn’t even cover the cost of her transportation, in the voice note.

The woman, who appeared to be in great anguish, swore that someone would undoubtedly act similarly to the man in retaliation for what he had done to her.

She continued by saying that she had given all to God.

Listen to the audio below: