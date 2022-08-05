TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh, professionally known as Osuofia has penned down an emotional tribute.

The ace actor stated that he misses his colleague, Sam Loco Efe, who passed away a long time ago.

The comic actor revealed this in a post which he made on his Instagram page.

Recall that, Osuofia and Sam Loco Efe were one of Nollywood’s unbeatable duo during their prime.

However, Sam Loco Efe sadly passed away years back while his colleague and friend, Osuofia has taken on different projects.

Nkem Owoh has not forgotten the memories they shared together while he was still alive as he revealed on Instagram that he misses him.

He wrote:
“Funny one… I miss you Sam Loco.”

