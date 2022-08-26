I own you and I can use you 10 times a day – Man tells wife after she refused to knack (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A disgruntled man has reminded his wife that she belongs to him after she refused performing her marital duties.

The wife had apparently refused to go to bed with him when he took the opportunity to remind him of how he had paid her bride price.

According to the man, he had settled all the departments in her village, and her people had billed him exorbitantly for everything.

He could be seen holding what appears to be the list which contains all the items he had been requested to bring when he married her.

Although, from his countenance, as well as the reactions from his wife, it appears to be a usual pleasant banter between spouses and not an altercation.

