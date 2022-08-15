“I started from nothing” – Nigerian businessman shows off his multi-million naira store

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man has shared a video of his transformation from a poor businessman to a rich man who runs a huge fashion store.

The video first revealed his humble beginning which contains snapshots of the moments he first started his business.

He revealed that he started with nothing. However, he has made a huge progress since then.

He shared videos of newly furnished office which looks so impressive when compared with the former one.

He captioned the video:
“I started from nothing, God is the greastest”

Reacting to this, ennyben7 wrote:
“Una go bath soap secretly then come out to tell us na grace.”

arabelladarlington wrote:
“This a big testimony”

humble_soul_116_ wrote:
“Make una 4 dey tell us watin una dey do when you don make am”

per4.t9282 wrote
” If na woman we go say she sleep with men to reach that level apart from that wt else u do to make it this big no be only u start with small oga”

ada_papaya_wrote:
” God is Good”

ushersinnigeria wrote:
“No one builds anything without starting with something. When people say “i started from nothing” it demystifies the power of their small efforts from beginning. Even in the bible, there had to be a 5 loaves of bread and two fishes to feed 5000… We’d rather, “I started with the little I had” than nothing.

firaouch wrote:
Perseverance and Grace nor be ya mate oh”

Watch the video below:

