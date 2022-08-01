TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Woman finds out after wedding that her husband is a mechanic not…

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie,…

2Face Idibia makes son proud with a stellar performance at his…

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such pain” – Lady shares sad story

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young Nigerian lady has narrated a sad incident has happened to her after she got close to a random guy.

According to her, she met the guy at a party and they exchanged numbers.

They started calling and checking up on each other frequently. Days later, they agreed to go on a date, which actually went smoothly.

READ ALSO

Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada Pollock, hints at pregnancy due…

“My 17-year-old niece is pregnant with her second…

However, on the guy’s birthday, he persuaded her to give him what he called “birthday s*x” which she did not knowing that her life was going to change.

She wrote:
“I still can’t believe one night of birthday s*x would cause me such pain.

One night at a party I met this guy called Uche. We got talking & exchanged numbers & started talking to each other everyday. Sometimes he’ll do video calls to check up on me & see how my day went. Sometime passed & we eventually scheduled our first date. It was an indoor date,

I went to his house, we had wine, ate & watched a movie before I headed back to my house. I was impressed by his self control, he didn’t try to touch me or initiate s*x just because I was at his house.

He was so respectful & polite, or so I thought. His birthday was fast approaching & he had planned a beach getaway & invited me to come along.

I was excited that he wanted me to be a part of his celebration & believed that meant that he wanted more than just s*x.

The day before his birthday, we met up again but this time around i spent the night & we ended up having s*x. I was reluctant to have s*x that night but he persuaded me & jokingly reminded me that it was almost his birthday so i should give him “birthday s*x” which i did.

The encounter wasn’t anything to be excited about but he came inside me & we slept off. In the morning we headed to the beach for his party & it was quite fun. On my way home from his party,

I bought post-pill & took it within the 72-hour window so i was confident that i had nothing to worry about. We continued talking to each other, even gave each other pet names & then he told me he loved me.

A few weeks later i missed my period, so I did a test & found out that i was pregnant.

I summoned the courage & texted him that we needed to meet up. The next morning he was supposed to order a cab for me to come to his place, but I just couldn’t keep the news away from him. It was eating me up so badly & I needed him to comfort me, so I told him over the phone instead of waiting until I got to his place.

The first thing he said after acting as if I had just spoken in a foreign language was to tell me not to bother coming anymore, that he was sick. I was confused how sickness entered the matter, this man that was so anxious to see me earlier.

He started acting like we never had s*x, telling me things like “this is entirely not my business”, “don’t talk to me about things I didn’t do”. He also said he was traveling out of the country in a week so I wouldn’t even be able to reach him with this crap, then he proceeded to block me on instagram.

I pleaded with him that I was alone & there was no one I could reach out to but he didn’t even give me a chance to explain he kept denying me as if he had amnesia. It was so weird because there was no one else reading the chats, it was just me & him so why couldn’t he just own up to his sh*t?

I was so heartbroken & alone because I am somewhat introverted & I don’t confide in anyone, but I was forced to reach out to a friend who followed me to the clinic so i could have a medical abortion. After my procedure, my friend couldn’t let the whole thing go, she reached out to him to tell him i was sick just to see if that would change his attitude & that was when I saw the real him. He began by telling her that his sister got pregnant too & didn’t know the father so she’s currently in the village with her son.

How was that my business? He continued by saying he never touched me & that we had a platonic relationship. He said i occasionally reached out to him for advice & that i was a drug addict so I was probably confused about who was responsible for my pregnancy.

After reading all the things he said to my friend about me, I experienced a serious emotional & mental breakdown, coupled with the fact that I was still losing blood from my abortion that I ended up fainting. I woke up to find myself in a hospital with my parents & siblings there, they were looking at me in disappointment, with shame & pity too.

It was a very horrible experience. One night with this individual had caused me such pain. When I got back home i just decided to put everything behind me because vengeance is of the Lord & I know he’ll still fight for me.”

See the post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Woman finds out after wedding that her husband is a mechanic not car dealer

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie, days after…

2Face Idibia makes son proud with a stellar performance at his school’s final…

Wife laments, questions husband’s inability to send money to her parents

Lady drags man online for refusing to pay N7k transport fare after spending…

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such pain”…

‘Boys no near my house’ – Yul Edochie warns as he flaunts 17-year-old daughter,…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘He was in my DM’ – Lady who snubbed Deji laments after seeing him in…

Alexx Ekubo acquires multi-million naira house (Video)

“Thanks for making us proud” – JJ Okocha and wife beam with joy as daughter bags…

“I unknowingly rejected a rich guy who started dating my friend, I want…

Actor Zubby Michael Reacts After Yul Edochie Called Him The Richest Actor In…

Elderly man blasts men who cheat on their wife, says they’re gluttons

‘You have met the wrong person’ – Chioma Ifemeludike drags pastor who allegedly…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More