I stopped performing after being told that someone died at my show – Mayorkun (Video)

Popular singer-songwriter, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, better known as Mayorkun, has spoken out about a tragic occurrence that took place during one of his performances.

According to him, he was informed during a stage performance that someone had died backstage.

The ex DMW star revealed this while on an interviewed by TV host, Ehiz on the Dadaboy Show, adding that it’s the worst incident that has happened during any of his own concert.

He stated that he abruptly ended his performance and walked backstage to verify the information for himself.

However, according to Mayorkun, the individual did not pass away; rather, he had merely passed out when the Mayor was doing a performance.

He claimed that the bad news had killed his will to keep performing, but that Dotun, an on-air personality, had given him hope that the individual was still alive.

“Someone told me that someone just died backstage. When I heard that thing I just dropped the mic and I was going backstage”, he said.

Watch him speak below: