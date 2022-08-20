TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Dubai-based man who sends money home rejoices as he returns to…

Bride’s wig falls off as groom takes her down to the ground for a…

“I will show you shege” – Adesua Etomi blows…

I thought of death – BBNaija’s Khloe finally opens up on butt surgery journey (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Big Brother Naija’s Double Wahala housemate Khloe Abiri has finally opened up about her plastic surgery.

The reality star had gone under the knife after being bullied by many following her exit from the reality show.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: “I feel you more than any other person”…

BBNaija: I will pack my bags and forfeit N100m — Adekunle…

Khloe, who has been quiet about details of her surgery, is fully ready to share her journey with the world.

Khloe revealed how nervous she was and how she had thoughts she wouldn’t make it alive.

She wrote;
“Now let’s talk about my surgery journey since I’m now mentally, physically and spiritually healed from that trauma….and I love my new body (truth be told, I’m obsessed). So on this day 2 years ago I got my body done. Left my house 5am and ofcourse @graceyy_ left her baby to come take me to the clinic that early and we made videos and laugh while we head to the clinic. I made scary jokes “what if I don’t make it back alive” singing too many dad songs.

I never had any intention of lying about it cos I document everything but can’t post how I wanted it to be cos someone invaded my privacy and decided to take a picture of me out of surgery lifeless.

…here we are in this second video making jokes Gracey said I had a baby and I didn’t die. So you can do this 9 but deep down I was scared AF, my hands were shaking but I couldn’t wait for a banging body…. So I did it anyways. And trust me I planned it in less than 2weeks. Even with the limited time I did a whole lot of research and reading reviews every min… I called my surgeon almost every min reminding him what I want and he’ll say “Koko, noted” cos I’m gonna be mad if I woke up to box butt and I’ll fight. On G

We still making jokes but bruhhhhh I was terrified but my stomach was big, I look like amoeba and that I can’t live with. I won’t look myself in the mirror and literally wanna fuck myself!!!!! Hell no, cos even as a skinny ass my stomach was flat flat”.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Dubai-based man who sends money home rejoices as he returns to see mansion his…

Bride’s wig falls off as groom takes her down to the ground for a kiss

“I will show you shege” – Adesua Etomi blows hot, threatens…

Lady confused on whether to marry boyfriend who pays her school fees with his…

I used to judge my aunties for being unmarried at 30 but I’m now 37 – Toke…

Man returns 15 years after abandoning his wife, loots her savings and disappears

Married man with baby mama cries out after finding out his wife of 9 years is…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as Reno Omokri replies man who asked for his beautiful…

BBNaija: “I feel you more than any other person” – Groovy to…

Two brothers arrested on their way to kill a boy who beat their sister

How my employer kicked me out at night after seeing her husband holding my hand…

“I’m terrified of guys” – Lady says as she narrates…

DonJazzy sends message to the love of his life, shares her photo

I thought of death – BBNaija’s Khloe finally opens up on butt surgery journey…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More