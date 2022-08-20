I thought of death – BBNaija’s Khloe finally opens up on butt surgery journey (Video)

Big Brother Naija’s Double Wahala housemate Khloe Abiri has finally opened up about her plastic surgery.

The reality star had gone under the knife after being bullied by many following her exit from the reality show.

Khloe, who has been quiet about details of her surgery, is fully ready to share her journey with the world.

Khloe revealed how nervous she was and how she had thoughts she wouldn’t make it alive.

She wrote;

“Now let’s talk about my surgery journey since I’m now mentally, physically and spiritually healed from that trauma….and I love my new body (truth be told, I’m obsessed). So on this day 2 years ago I got my body done. Left my house 5am and ofcourse @graceyy_ left her baby to come take me to the clinic that early and we made videos and laugh while we head to the clinic. I made scary jokes “what if I don’t make it back alive” singing too many dad songs.

I never had any intention of lying about it cos I document everything but can’t post how I wanted it to be cos someone invaded my privacy and decided to take a picture of me out of surgery lifeless.

…here we are in this second video making jokes Gracey said I had a baby and I didn’t die. So you can do this 9 but deep down I was scared AF, my hands were shaking but I couldn’t wait for a banging body…. So I did it anyways. And trust me I planned it in less than 2weeks. Even with the limited time I did a whole lot of research and reading reviews every min… I called my surgeon almost every min reminding him what I want and he’ll say “Koko, noted” cos I’m gonna be mad if I woke up to box butt and I’ll fight. On G

We still making jokes but bruhhhhh I was terrified but my stomach was big, I look like amoeba and that I can’t live with. I won’t look myself in the mirror and literally wanna fuck myself!!!!! Hell no, cos even as a skinny ass my stomach was flat flat”.

