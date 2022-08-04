“I understand country is hard but what is this?” – Man laments after buying empty peanut

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A young Nigerian man has lamented bitterly online while sharing a video of the content of peanut he bought.

In the video, he was seen opening the peanut satchet which contained not more than 4 pieces of peanuts and 90% air.

He captioned the video:
“I know the country is hard but what is this?”

Lots of Netizens have sympathized with him, while others advised him to face reality.

Laughpillscomedy wrote:
“I think it’s factory error because e be never reach this stage 😂”

Ayomidate wrote:
“Shey my eyes Dey pain me ni Abi Wetin be this 😂😂😂”

Young_boss1 wrote:
“This one na tasting? 😂😂😂😂 abi e Dey leak under”

Ckgramm wrote:
“Add am small water e go rise aje🤌

Michael._u wrote:
“Maybe na tasting you buy.😄”

Lovelynenye_ wrote:
“Apparently an error during packaging”

Watch the video below:

