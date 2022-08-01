TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Woman finds out after wedding that her husband is a mechanic not…

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie,…

2Face Idibia makes son proud with a stellar performance at his…

“I unknowingly rejected a rich guy who started dating my friend, I want him back” – Lady laments

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady has lamented seriously after rejecting a guy who asked her out not knowing that he is very wealthy.

According to her, she didn’t know the guy was rich because he disguised himself as a fellow corper.

After she rejected him, the guy started dating her friend which was when she realized he was rich.

READ ALSO

Lady pregnant for boyfriend discovers they’re related after…

Friends tease lady as she cries inconsolably after being…

She wrote:
“I went for my NYSC and i met this guy. A fellow corper (so I thought).

He tried everything possible to win my heart but I refused. After about 3 months, I stopped seeing him. I noticed he was still chatting with my friend cos she told me and I told her that I don’t mind. She can date him. Immediately we finished our service, my friend got job immediately.

I noticed she hides her relationship from me. I’ve been looking for work and begging her to connect me if their is vacancy in her establishment.

I need that kind of salary too. 750,000 will change my life the way my girlfriends life just changed. I received the shock of my life on Sunday.

My girlfriend invited me to her birthday party. We actually planned the party together.

Her boyfriend (the same guy that disturbed me for 3months) proposed to her at the party. this guy is a billionaire. I never new.

My girlfriend told me she’s a staff where as she’s actually the manager in one of her boyfriend’s company and the 750k salary is a lie. She’s earning x2 of the said amount.

I was told at the party that d boy wasn’t even a copper then. He disguised to get close to me. they are planning Bella Naija wedding.

I got close to the guy immediately trying to explain my self why I didn’t give him chance. I told him I just got out of a toxic relationship.

The guy just responded “hope you are healed now”. I took advantage of every damn opportunity I had at the party to throw myself at him, but he resisted politely and reported me to his fiancée who came and warned me, i won’t be alive to see them get married. She betrayed me.

I’m the one he first fell in love with and there’s this saying that true love never dies, how do! rekindle the fire between us and stop the wedding from happening. Or should i just relocate to another state so I won’t be seeing and hearing from them. I can’t stand to see them get married”

 

See the post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Woman finds out after wedding that her husband is a mechanic not car dealer

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie, days after…

2Face Idibia makes son proud with a stellar performance at his school’s final…

Wife laments, questions husband’s inability to send money to her parents

Lady drags man online for refusing to pay N7k transport fare after spending…

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such pain”…

‘Boys no near my house’ – Yul Edochie warns as he flaunts 17-year-old daughter,…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘He was in my DM’ – Lady who snubbed Deji laments after seeing him in…

Alexx Ekubo acquires multi-million naira house (Video)

“Thanks for making us proud” – JJ Okocha and wife beam with joy as daughter bags…

“I unknowingly rejected a rich guy who started dating my friend, I want…

Actor Zubby Michael Reacts After Yul Edochie Called Him The Richest Actor In…

Elderly man blasts men who cheat on their wife, says they’re gluttons

‘You have met the wrong person’ – Chioma Ifemeludike drags pastor who allegedly…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More