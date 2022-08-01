“I unknowingly rejected a rich guy who started dating my friend, I want him back” – Lady laments

A young lady has lamented seriously after rejecting a guy who asked her out not knowing that he is very wealthy.

According to her, she didn’t know the guy was rich because he disguised himself as a fellow corper.

After she rejected him, the guy started dating her friend which was when she realized he was rich.

She wrote:

“I went for my NYSC and i met this guy. A fellow corper (so I thought).

He tried everything possible to win my heart but I refused. After about 3 months, I stopped seeing him. I noticed he was still chatting with my friend cos she told me and I told her that I don’t mind. She can date him. Immediately we finished our service, my friend got job immediately.

I noticed she hides her relationship from me. I’ve been looking for work and begging her to connect me if their is vacancy in her establishment.

I need that kind of salary too. 750,000 will change my life the way my girlfriends life just changed. I received the shock of my life on Sunday.

My girlfriend invited me to her birthday party. We actually planned the party together.

Her boyfriend (the same guy that disturbed me for 3months) proposed to her at the party. this guy is a billionaire. I never new.

My girlfriend told me she’s a staff where as she’s actually the manager in one of her boyfriend’s company and the 750k salary is a lie. She’s earning x2 of the said amount.

I was told at the party that d boy wasn’t even a copper then. He disguised to get close to me. they are planning Bella Naija wedding.

I got close to the guy immediately trying to explain my self why I didn’t give him chance. I told him I just got out of a toxic relationship.

The guy just responded “hope you are healed now”. I took advantage of every damn opportunity I had at the party to throw myself at him, but he resisted politely and reported me to his fiancée who came and warned me, i won’t be alive to see them get married. She betrayed me.

I’m the one he first fell in love with and there’s this saying that true love never dies, how do! rekindle the fire between us and stop the wedding from happening. Or should i just relocate to another state so I won’t be seeing and hearing from them. I can’t stand to see them get married”

See the post below;