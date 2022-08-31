I used to attend church because of girls – Falz

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer, Falz has admitted that he sometimes went to church just to see women.

He admitted that he had frequented the Anglican Church of Ascension in Opebi, Lagos State, where he heard that there were attractive women.

Falz discussed his life, career, inspiration, and the social impact his father, Femi Falana, has in a Netflix documentary titled Made In Lagos: Africa.

The singer cum actor revealed that although he had never participated in the church choir, at one point in his life, he had played the drums there.

He claimed that practically everywhere he went, people always had positive things to say about his father.

He said that Mr. Falana saved people in perilous situations in both school and daily life in the majority of the instances.

The musician also mentioned how his mother was quite strict with her kids and worked hard to inculcate discipline in them.

He claimed that although his father is a hero and that he does not absolutely need to fill in for him, he now has the right to brag because he has achieved success in his chosen sector.

He recalled instances in which Fela’s songs would be playing on the car audio as his father drove them somewhere in his Peugeot.

Watch the video below:

